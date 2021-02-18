Sidney “Sid” Ruel Leydecker, Sr., a veteran of the U.S. Navy who proudly served his country; passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the age of 82. He is survived by his many special friends and family members, his loving wife of 64 years Joan Plaiscia Leydecker; son Frank J. Leydecker (Amy Loupe); grandsons Evan & Peyton Leydecker; daughter-in-law Gwen Carreras-Harriss (Bryan); grandsons, Sidney R. Harriss (Olivia) and Ryan L. Harriss (Cheryl), his great grandchildren: Caleb, Brooklyn, Landen Kaiden and Graysen Harriss. Sid was proceeded in death by his parents Peter & Gussie Leydecker and his siblings Anna L. Cazes, John Leydecker, Joseph Leydecker and Milton “Bill” Leydecker. Sid is also fondly remembered by many special nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Sid truly enjoyed life through his simple pleasures of golfing with friends, trips to the casino, writing poems, and enjoying the company of his dogs Lulu & Sassy. He found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. He was well loved and affectionately known for his good nature, fantastic smile and generous heart. He will be deeply missed by his family and by all those whose lives he touched. A private celebration and blessing of his ashes will be planned at a future date. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.