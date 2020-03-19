You’ve Got Mail... Update

In The St. Bernard Voice’s March 6 edition, the article entitled “You’ve Got Mail... While Other Residents Don’t” addressed the concerns several St. Bernard Parish residents had after not receiving their mail for days only to return to their home or business and find a full mailbox the next day. In addition, several of our subscribers stated they weren’t receiving their newspapers on time if not at all.

After following up with those subscribers, they have received their copy of the Voice editions and are enjoying being caught up with the latest news and events in St. Bernard Parish.

