Women’s Professional Network’s Holiday Social

The Women’s Professional Network, a committee of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce; celebrated the holiday season and did some Christmas shopping during a recent social held on Nov. 29 at Old Arabi Marketplace. WPN is a social and business networking organization for those who live and/ or work in the parish, Bywater and Greater New Orleans area. In addition to numerous one-of-a-kind treasures, the marketplace also showcased their new additions: Pasha’s Attic, and Ray’s Antique Restoration & Repairs.

