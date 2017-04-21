Wish Upon a Cure: American Cancer Society Relay For Life to return to St. Bernard this weekend

When a community comes together for a cause, magic happens. The 2017 Relay For Life of St. Bernard Parish will be held this Saturday, April 22, at the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex Parking Lot (site of Crawfish Fest annually) at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This free event will feature a variety of delicious local cuisines, non-stop music and upbeat ambiance, games and activities for the whole family, and the Relay For Life tradition of ceremonies honoring survivors, caregivers, and loved ones lost to the disease.

