Wind-Down Wednesday Continues in Torres Park

Don’t miss the next Free Concert on Wednesday, May 30 featuring Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra as part of the Wind-Down Concert Series. The concert runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Sidney Torres Park in Chalmette. Come join the fun and relax with great music, food, drinks, Ice Cream and snowballs.

Upcoming Dates and Entertainment:

May 30: Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra

June 13: Meghan Stewart Jazz

