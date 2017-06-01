Who is P.G.T. Beauregard?

By Amber Prattini

Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard is known for many things.

He was called the “Little Creole” by other cadets at the United States Military Academy in West Point before graduating second in his class in 1838. Some knew him as General G.T. Beauregard who ordered the first shots of the Civil War during the bombardment of Fort Sumter in April 1861. He dropped his first name because he believed it made him sound too French.

