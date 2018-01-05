What to Know for Battle of New Orleans

Muster the troops and journey back to early 1815 with the Battle of New Orleans anniversary celebration held this Friday, January 5 through Monday, January 8.

There are three new commemorative events for this year.

Revived by The Company, a local St. Bernard theater group, the popular night-time Lantern Tour returns on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Six interpretive stations will help to visually illustrate an image of what was the night before a battle that determined the destiny of the United States. A shuttle will take audiences to the Chalmette Battlefield from the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex. Tickets are $10 per person. The original tour began in 1994 and continued until 2014.

