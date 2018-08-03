West Nile Virus Samples Found in St. Bernard Parish

The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed positive sample results for West Nile Encephalitis, otherwise referred to as WNV in St. Bernard Parish.

These positive test results were collected in the Poydras area (between Violet to Toca), specifically Zone 10 and 11. Th is is a very active year for mosquito transmitted viruses throughout Southeast Louisiana; West Nile has been detected in numerous surrounding parishes including: Jefferson, Orleans, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Ascension, St. Charles, St. John, Terrebonne, Lafourche, East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge.

