Water & Sewer Division to Launch Online Payment Portal Today

St. Bernard Parish Water & Sewer Division is excited to announce that our new online payment portal will launch Friday, November 1. This new portal will allow for more options and flexibility, especially when and how payments can be made. It will allow customers to pay via e-check or credit card and you will also be able to call an automated service to make secure payments over the phone.

