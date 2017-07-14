Water main break closes portion of Judge Perez Drive

St. Bernard Parish Government Road Workers were called out early Tuesday morning to repair a water main break at the intersection of East Judge Perez Drive and Paris Road in Chalmette. The break happened around 2:30 a.m. in front of the Valero Gas Station. Workers repaired the water main and were working to replace sections of concrete on Judge Perez Drive on Wednesday.

