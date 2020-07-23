Watch Startup St. Bernard Live on August 6

The Meraux Foundation and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation are presenting the 6th annual Startup St. Bernard Competition as a livestream event. Anyone can watch the live “Shark Tank” style competition online at startupstbernard.com or here on Thursday, August 6 at 3 p.m. CST.

“We’re encouraging everyone to ‘tune in’ to enjoy what is one of our signature programs to promote St. Bernard Parish as an ideal place from which to start and grow a business,” said Rita Gue, the president of the Meraux Foundation. “Every year, I’m so impressed with the quality of the businesses vying for the prize. And while we’re not in person this year, it’s sure to be as entertaining as always!”

