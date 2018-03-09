Volunteer Month at Chalmette Nt'l Cemetery

By Amber Prattini

Serve the veterans who served for us during Volunteer Month at the Chalmette National Cemetery, held Saturday, March 17 through Friday, March 30.

Last year in April, 584 volunteers dedicated 1,733 hours to cleaning a total of 11,120 headstones and markers. About 1,326 headstones were documented and 153 were reset.

