The Voice of St. Bernard

The first session in the 2019-2020 Nunez History Lecture Series held on Tuesday, September 17 featured a very newsworthy topic.

"The History of the St. Bernard Voice - St. Bernard Parish's Oldest Business" was presented by Ron Chapman, a Nunez Professor of History and regular columnist for the publication.

Chapman described the Roy family and their newspaper's journey of writing headlines and meeting deadlines for more than a century. William Roy purchased The St. Bernard Voice at the age of 19, publishing its first paper on January 11, 1890. When he passed away in 1948, his son, Edwin, became publisher. Upon Edwin's passing in 1972, his son, E.M. Jr., took command. E.M. was assisted by his wife, Judy; sister Mazie Doody, and several other helpers throughout the years. Important stories from the 1926 Trapper's War to the 2002 Intracoastal Waterway/Mississippi River Lock Project were also highlighted. Due to a lengthy post-Katrina recovery process and personal reasons, the Voice was purchased in December 2008 by Norris Babin and Dale Benoit, who owned The Plaquemines Gazette newspaper. E.M. stayed on and currently serves as the Publisher Emeritus.

