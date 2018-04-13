Villeré Plantation Receives Historical Marker

Historical marker was recently dedicated by the St. Bernard Tourist Commission, Valero Refi nery and Councilmember Wanda Alcon to commemorate the role of the Villeré Plantation during the War of 1812:

Th e Villeré Plantation was owned by Jacques Philippe Villeré and located downriver from the Crescent City. During the Battle of New Orleans Villeré’s son, Major Gabriel, and 30 soldiers were tasked with guarding the site from potential British infi ltration. However, a surprise attack caught Villeré and his subordinates’ off -guard and marked the British Army’s proximity to the city. Th e grounds would be used for over a month as British headquarters during their campaign of Louisiana.

