A Village to Remember: Fazendeville

by Amber Prattini

Fazendeville, or “The Village,” came to life again as it was fondly remembered by its former residents and their descendants.

St. Bernard resident Peter Pierre reminisced about the spacious pasture where he played baseball near the pecan grove, how he and his friends dug crawfish from the nearby ponds and saw Fats Domino and his cousin Freddie perform at night before Fats grew in notoriety.

Growing up, Pierre had heard from his neighbors and relatives that life would be better once he received a good education. He also wanted to travel. Since he didn’t have much money to do so, he joined the U.S. Army.

