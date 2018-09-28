Valero Meraux Refinery gives $255,000 to local Children’s Charitie

Local children’s charitiesnominated by employeesreceived a total of $255,000from the Valero Meraux Refinerywho helped raise thefunds through the ValeroEnergy Foundation and thecompany’s sponsorship ofthe 2018 Valero Texas Openand Benefit for Children inSan Antonio.

“This is just one of severalValero locations thatwill proudly distributefunds to children’s charitiesthroughout the UnitedStates this year,” said JackMerrill, Vice President andGeneral Manager of theValero Meraux Refinery.“These gifts enable ourcommunity agencies tocontinue their good workfor the many children theyserve. We appreciate allthat these agencies do toimprove children’s lives.And it gives us great joy tobe able to support the childrenof St. Bernard Parishand the surrounding areasonce again.”

