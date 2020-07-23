Valero Meraux Refinery distributes $20,000 in fuel cards to St. Bernard Parish Hospital employees

Valero Meraux Refinery’s Leadership Team distributed 400 Valero fuel cards valued at $50 each yesterday to St. Bernard Parish Hospital employees. Each included a message that says, “WE ARE WITH YOU.” Valero team members thanked hospital employees for working the front lines during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We know that hospital employees rely on transportation fuels to get to and from work as they respond to COVID-19 cases and protect our community,” said Vice President and General Manager Leslie Sullivan. “This is just one way for Valero to show our commitment and support to them as we continue to keep moving forward.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/