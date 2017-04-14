UNO Federal Credit Union holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House for their Chalmette Branch

Officials with UNO Federal Credit Union (UNOFCU) held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and an Open House event at their Chalmette Branch located inside the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive. The event began at 11:00 a.m. with the Ribbon Cutting followed by refreshments, jambalaya from Today’s Ketch Seafood and Bread Pudding from MeMe’s Bar & Grille. Also, the Credit Union held a Grand Prize drawing for five-day cruise for two. For more information on UNOFC, contact 504.278.4259.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/