Two St. Bernard RN honored in Great 100 Nurses of LA

By Amber Prattini

Two registered nurses, Lauren Bergen and Kimberly Dickerson, at St. Bernard Parish Hospital have been selected as honorees for this year’s Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana.

The award recognizes their concern for humanity, and significant contribution to the nursing profession and mentoring of others.

The Great 100 Nurses Foundation was founded by PK Scheerle, RN, in New Orleans over 30 year ago. Since its founding, the Great 100 Celebrations have honored thousands of nurses across Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and now Arkansas.

