Truck stolen in St. Bernard crashes into New Orleans McDonald's

A series of auto thefts and burglaries in Chalmette and Meraux April 22 ended with a pickup truck wedged in the walkway of a McDonald’s in east New Orleans.

The 15-year-old driver of the gray 2007 Chevrolet truck that hit the McDonald’s on the I-10 Service Road near Read Boulevard is under arrest, but the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has a warrant out for another juvenile suspect and an adult.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/