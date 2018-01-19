Trist Teacher Recognized As Outstanding Science Teacher

St. Bernard Parish School District once again leads the state in science education. Alisha Capstick, a teacher at N.P. Trist Middle School and former St. Bernard’s Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year, was recently named as The Louisiana Science Teachers Association’s Outstanding Middle School Science Teacher of the Year at its annual conference.

Capstick was recognized for her exemplary science instruction and innovative curriculum design according to Gena Asevedo, science curriculum lead for the St. Bernard Parish School District. “Science instruction in schools is quickly changing. Alisha has been a leader in the design and early adoption of our science curriculum in response to the new statewide science standards,” Asevado said. “She has not only had a great impact on the students she teaches but also on students throughout our district.”

