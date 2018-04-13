Trist Middle School Construction on schedule

By Jason Browne

Construction of new classrooms and athletic fields at Trist Middle School in Meraux is on time and within budget. Representatives from Lachin Architects were on hand at the April 10 St. Bernard Parish School Board meeting to deliver the good news. Principal architect Michael Lachin said the project is “tracking one month ahead of schedule” with a lessthan- 1 percent change order rate.

