Tourist Commission updates

By Amber Prattini

At the recent St. Bernard Parish Tourist Commission meeting on Wednesday, July 19, the following business was discussed:

• The search for the Stockyard Landing historical marker has ended. Tourist Commission member Gayle Buckley has located the marker, which is expected to be placed in front of The St. Bernard Voice’s office in Arabi. A motion was made to spend $325 on a new post for the marker, and was passed unanimously.

