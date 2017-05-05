Tourist Commission discusses events and tax news

By Amber Prattini

The St. Bernard Parish Tourist Commission met on Wednesday, April 26 to discuss current news and upcoming events from New Orleans all the way down to Hopedale and Delacroix.

The IFA Redfish and Kayak Tours returned to Docville Farm for a captain’s information meeting at Docville, and Hopedale Marina this past weekend. The IFA proudly boasts it’s the fastest-growing inshore fishing tournament in the United States. In addition, more redfish tournaments have been scheduled in the next several months. Tito’s Handmande Vodka Redfish Series tournaments will be held at Hopedale Marina on May 6, and Sweetwater Marina in Delacroix on June 24. Tito’s expects to have about 550 to 700 attendees.

