Tommaseo elected to serve as Vice-Chairman for the Louisiana Tourism Coastal Coalition Board

Tourism Manager Katherine Tommaseo was elected to serve as Vice Chairman of the Louisiana Tourism Coastal Coalition Board.

Visit Louisiana Coast is a regional destination marketing coalition that advocates the sustainable development of coastal communities and the protection of wetlands. Its secondary duties include promoting the Louisiana coast’s natural, recreational and cultural experiences to visitors and residents.

The LTCC is comprised of tourism leaders from St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Calcasieu-Cameron, Iberia, Je erson, Lafourche, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Terrebonne and Vermilion. They represent all aspects of the tourism industry within these parishes: charter fishermen, tour operators, eco-tourism companies, wildlife management facilities, state and national parks, hotels, restaurants and festivals.

