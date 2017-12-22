Tinney to succeed Warner as Nunez Chancellor

St. Bernard native Dr. Tina Tinney has been chosen by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors to succeed Dr. Tommy Warner as chancellor of Nunez Community College in Chalmette.

A release from the LCTCS said Tinney was recommended by LCTCS President Monty Sullivan “after a comprehensive and competitive national search that included on-campus interviews and public forums with students, faculty and staff, and community members.

Warner is set to retire Dec. 31 while Tinney’s appointment becomes effective Jan. 2.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/