Timeless tale retold at St. Bernard Parish Library

By Amber Prattini

A beauty falling in love with a beast is a tale as old as time and true as it can be.

To conclude St. Bernard Parish Library’s Friday with the Arts program, the theatrical talents of Lina Marie and Earnest Roberts from The Hampstead Stage Company was showcased at the “Beauty and the Beast” production held Friday, July 7.

Audiences of all ages gathered to see the whimsical story which featured Beauty, her ailing father, sisters Beverly and Gretchen who liked the finer things, and, of course, the Beast.

