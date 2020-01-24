Three SBSO deputies receive Kiwanis Club Life Saver Award

Three members of the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office were awarded the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi Life Saver Award at a banquet hosted by Kiwanis on Jan. 14 at Rocky and Carlo’s Restaurant in Chalmette. Lt. Lacye Lulei, Dep. Alisha Casbon and Dep. Darrien Dufrene, all 911 Communications Center dispatchers, were honored for their efforts to save the life of a person overdosing outside the Communications Center in Chalmette.

On Sept. 10, 2019, Sheriff Pohlmann said, as Lt. Lulei, Dep. Casbon and Dep. Dufrene exited the Communications Center after finishing their shift, they were approached by a male who advised them his girlfriend was in his truck in the parking lot overdosing on narcotics.

While Dep. Casbon ran back inside the 911 Center to advise night shift 911 dispatchers the female was not breathing and to call Acadian Ambulance and the St. Bernard Fire Department, Lt. Lulei and Dep. Dufrene got the female out of the vehicle and onto the ground, and started performing CPR.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/