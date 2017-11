The Knights of Columbus Archbishop Rummel Council #5747 in conjunction with the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Chalmette provided 106 St. Bernard families with a full Thanksgiving meal on Monday, November 20. A total of 10 baskets were also donated to the residents at the St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program shelter.

