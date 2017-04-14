TERRIFIC KIDS PANCAKE BREAKFAST

The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi will honor the Terrific Kids and Terrific Teens from the 2016-2017 school year at the club’s annual pancake breakfast, set for Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Chalmette High School Ninth Grade Academy cafeteria, located across the street from the main high school building on 1100 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette.

Additional tickets will be available for adults ($5) or children ($3) at the door the day of the event. The breakfast is open to the public.

