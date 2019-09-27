Terminie announces bid for District D Council seat

Lifelong Meraux resident Robbie Terminie, known by many as working on numerous campaigns to change St. Bernard parish for the better, officially announced his campaign for the District D council Seat. “I have honestly had enough of what’s going in District D. I can no longer sit by and let someone else do the campaigning to change the direction of our parish. The future is bleak for people who sit back and just want an honest job out of their elected officials,” Terminie said.

