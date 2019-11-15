Teachers of the Year Announced

Twelve exceptional St. Bernard Parish teachers were recently recognized as Teacher of the Year. This honor recognizes one outstanding educator at each school, celebrating the outstanding achievements in and out of the classroom.

This year’s winners were Megan Lancaster (Andrew Jackson Middle), Sarah Stevens (Arabi Elementary), Sarah Turnbull (Chalmette Elementary), Cody Jackson (Chalmette High), Lauren Frazier (Davies Elementary), Tiffany Romano (Gauthier Elementary), Kaitlyn Lotz (Lacoste Elementary), Maggie Roussell (Meraux Elementary), Nicholas Piazza (Rowley Alternative), Anna Inmon (Smith Elementary), Courtney Oenes (St. Bernard Middle), and Chelsea Easterling (Trist Middle).

