Th e heat was on when Chalmette High School junior Karin Knight and senior Elier Mendez went head to head in the culinary competition, A Taste of St. Bernard, held on Friday, January 19 in Arabi.

Th e student chefs prepared three dishes (appetizer, entree and dessert) at the seated dinner, where the audience later voted for the winner. While the competition was close, victory was sweet for Knight who captivated attendees with her dessert.

Both students are enrolled in the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, which teaches students valuable work skills in industries like hospitality, culinary and tourism. Knight and Mendez will receive a Servsafe Manager Certification upon completion of the program’s coursework.

