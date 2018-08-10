"Summer Sundays" showcases art off the beaten path

By Amber Prattini

Discover the beauty and art of nature during the Creative Alliance of New Orleans and the Torres Burns Trust’s Summer Sundays at the Crevasse 22 River House.

The pair invites the artistically inclined and families to enjoy artist lectures, guided nature tours and live art demonstrations on August 12 and September 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Th e events are free and open to the public.

The River House is located at 1822 Saro Lane in Poydras, where a natural crevasse formed from a Mississippi River levee breach in 1922. The adjacent sculpture garden and artworks are all themed in relation to the allure and risks of nature.

“We are delighted to make our property available for St. Bernard citizens and visitors to learn more about the natural beauty and cultural pride of the parish,” said owner Sidney Torres III.

