Students hear ecology lessons at 4-H Wetlands Camp

Twelve students from Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes learned the basics of wetlands ecology at a wetlands camp on July 11-14. Th e 4-H junior leaders were interested in the wetlands and how they affect life in south Louisiana. Th e camp was conducted by 4-H agent Wayne Burgess, Louisiana Sea Grant marine extension agent Dominique Seibert, AgCenter extension associate Corinne Bird and adult volunteer Brenda Bulot.

