A Stronger, More Reliable Grid Coming

Entergy Louisiana crews soon will be working in St. Bernard Parish to help improve the area’s electrical grid.

The $5 million project centers on installing new utility poles and a newly constructed feeder line along Judge Perez Drive between Munster Drive and the Highway 46 extension. “It’s important to work with all our business partners to continue striving to not only enhance our quality of life but improve overall safety for the residents of St. Bernard Parish,” said Parish President Guy Mcinnis. “We appreciate Entergy’s commitment to improving services for our residents.” The grid-hardening efforts will improve overall electrical reliability in the Violet, Poydras, Toca, Kenilworth, Verret, Reggio, Woodlake, Delacroix, Florissant, Hopedale, Yscloskey and Shell Beach areas.

