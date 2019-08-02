Steve Krynski named Chalmette Refining Manager

Chalmette Refining is proud to announce that PBF Energy has appointed Steve Krynski as our new Refinery Manager, effective in August, 2019. Over the past 41 years, Krynski has held various positions with Gulf Oil, Sun Oil, Mobil, Chevron and Valero.

Krynski began his career as an Operator at the Gulf Oil Refinery in Philadelphia, Pa. He progressed through various positions while attending and graduating from Drexel University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Krynski next joined Mobil’s Research and Development Corporation and served in several positions with Mobil, including a position as Technical Services Manager at the Chalmette Refinery.

