State Rep. Garofalo receives Outstanding Legislator Award

For the sixth consecutive year State Representative Ray Garofalo of Meraux received the “Patrick Henry Outstanding Legislator Award” from the Louisiana Family Forum in a recent ceremony that took place in Baton Rouge. Presenting the award to Rep. Garofalo is Gene Mills, Director of the Louisiana Family Forum.

