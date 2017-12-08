Home

State Rep. Garofalo receives Outstanding Legislator Award

Fri, 2017-12-08 10:16 News Staff

For the sixth consecutive year State Representative Ray Garofalo of Meraux received the “Patrick Henry Outstanding Legislator Award” from the Louisiana Family Forum in a recent ceremony that took place in Baton Rouge. Presenting the award to Rep. Garofalo is Gene Mills, Director of the Louisiana Family Forum.

 

