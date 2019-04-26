State of the Parish addresses local revitalization and pride

Parish President Guy McInnis was proud to report the “State of our Parish is strong and the spirit of our community is even stronger. Our quality of life has vastly improved. Our parish is cleaner, blight has been reduced, and our homes and families are as safe as ever.”

The annual State of the Parish Luncheon was hosted by St. Bernard Parish Government in partnership with St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, April 24 at the Frederick Sigur Center in Chalmette. Governor John Bel Edwards, local officials and residents also attended the event.

