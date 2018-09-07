State Farm Agents Sponsor Gleason Gras

State Farm Agents Mel Malone (Chalmette), Derek Morel (East New Orleans), Josh Lorando (Mid City), and Terrill Talamo (Slidell) have joined together as Area Sponsors for this year’s Gleason Gras, the annual festival and fundraiser for the Team Gleason Foundation. Gleason Gras will be held in Champions Square, next to the Superdome, on September 7, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Admissions is free, with a suggested donation of $10. For more information about the event, visit www.gleasongras.org.

The Team Gleason Foundation was established by former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason to serve those afflicted with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. He will always be remembered for his blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons on the Monday night the Louisiana Superdome reopened for the first time after Hurricane Katrina. The mission of the organization is to (1) help provide individuals with leading edge technology, equipment and services; (2) create a global conversation about ALS to ultimately find solutions and an end to the disease; (3) to raise public awareness toward ALS by providing and documenting extraordinary life adventures for individuals with muscular disease or injuries. For more information about Team Gleason, visit www.teamgleason.org

