Startup St. Bernard Judges and Prize Package Details Announced

Entering its fourth year, Startup St. Bernard showcases the Parish as a premier location for business, especially startups, to thrive. The Meraux Foundation, the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, and the Idea Village™ are joined by a deep bench of partners working together to make Startup St. Bernard possible.

Donors include the Meraux Foundation, Park Investments, Ltd., St. Bernard Parish Government Department of Tourism, Associated Terminals, Palms Truck Stop, Sidney Torres, III, Chalmette Refining, Bourbon Saloon, Inc., Mrs. Rita Gue, Mr. Floyd Gue, Nunez Community College Foundation, Taurus Properties, Inc., Southern Insurance Agency, LLC, Palmisano Contractors, Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann, Senator Sharon Hewitt, Senator JP Morrell, BERG Services, Coast Roast, and Reactive Digital Systems.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/