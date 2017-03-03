Staffing Underway for New Arlene Meraux Elementary School

Lacoste Elementary Assistant Principal Natalie Albers was appointed the new principal of Arlene Meraux Elementary School at a recent St. Bernard Parish School Board meeting.

Albers has been in the school system for 15 years. She has taught at Smith Elementary, Andrew Jackson Elementary, and Lacoste Elementary. Albers also served as the master teacher at Smith Elementary before being named assistant principal at Lacoste Elementary in 2012.

