St. Joseph Altar planned in Chalmette

By Amber Prattini

The Knights of Columbus Archbishop Rummel Council 5747 and Ladies Auxiliary will host their annual St. Joseph Altar this month. The spectacular, three-tiered altar dedicated to the Catholic patron saint of Italy and workers will be held at 2107 Paris Road in Chalmette, La. The viewing will take place on Saturday, March 18 from 12 noon to 6 p.m., and open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.

In keeping with tradition, the altar will give visitors a gift of delicious Italian cookies, a lucky dried fava bean and a holy card with a prayer to St. Joseph. Plus, the council and auxiliary family members will participate in the tupa tupa, or knocking, custom where they portray the holy family as they knock on doors until fi nally being welcomed in to eat at a table near the altar.

