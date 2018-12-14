St. Bernard votes down term limit extension

St. Bernard Parish voters struck down a proposed term limit extension for Parish Council members by 721 votes Dec. 8.

1,795 voters opposed the Home Rule Charter amendment proposed by President Guy McInnis’s administration and 1,074 voters supported the measure. McInnis said increasing council term limits from two terms to three terms would bring the body in line with other local and state legislative bodies.

McInnis said this week that he respects the will of the people and that parish government will proceed without any problems.

