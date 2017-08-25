St. Bernard Transit Ridership Up in 2017

St. Bernard Transit has seen a significant increase in ridership in 2017. “At the halfway point last year, our buses had transported 38,030 passengers. At the end of this past June, we had 44,151 riders, an increase of 14 percent,” said St. Bernard Transit Manager Michael Bayham. “What’s remarkable was that last year there had been a jump in total ridership compared to 2015,” said Bayham. “If the trend continues we are likely to exceed last year’s passenger numbers.” Bayham credited the uptick in passengers to the route shift that took effect in March, the simplification of the bus schedule by standardizing bus arrival times to hourly intervals, and the professionalism of the drivers and transit support staff.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/