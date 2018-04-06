St. Bernard Tourist Commission Commemorates New Historical Sign

The St. Bernard Parish Tourist Commission joined the Vice President and General Manager Jack Merrill and Community Relations Specialist Taryn Rogers for the Valero Meraux Refinery and Councilmember Wanda Alcon on Tuesday, April 2 to commemorate a new historical marker highlighting the former site of Jacques Philippe Villere’s Plantation known as “Conseil.” Villere was the major-general commanding the Louisiana State Militia’s 1st Division during the Battle of New Orleans, and had vacated the home with most of his family during that time. However, two of his sons stayed behind.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/