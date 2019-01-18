St. Bernard struggles to fill Public Works director vacancy

The St. Bernard Parish Government needs a director of Public Works.

Current New Orleans Director of Public Works Keith LaGrange resigned the position in late November to take a position in Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s administration. Since then, St. Bernard President Guy McInnis has appointed several employees as interim directors to run Public Works until a permanent successor to LaGrange can be found.

“I hoped to have hired someone already. It looks pretty dim at this point,” McInnis told the Parish Council at its Jan. 15 meeting.

