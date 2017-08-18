St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame recently contributed funding to several local organizations

The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame and Gulf Coast Bank are proud to announce that the organization recently contributed funding to several local organizations, including Carolyn Park ($1,700), Chalmette High volleyball ($1,500), and the Chalmette High color guard ($750). The Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization that is committed to supporting athletics in St. Bernard Parish.

