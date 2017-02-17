St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame Contributes to Chalmette High Athletics

The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame and Gulf Coast Bank presented Chalmette High with a $4,000 contribution from the proceeds raised during the 2016 Hall of Fame golf tournament. “The Hall of Fame is really excited about making this contribution to Chalmette High. The school has been doing a great job academically and athletically, and we are happy to contribute to their continued success,” said Hall of Fame president Eddie Appel. The Hall of Fame will be announcing the date and location of its 2017 banquet in the coming weeks.

