St. Bernard Sheriff inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame

St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann was one of a select group of people inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame on July 6.

Founded in 2004, the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation, a non-profit organization that administers the second largest museum complex of its kind in the nation devoted to the study and preservation of judicial and correctional activities.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/